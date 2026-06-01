Worplesdon & Burpham continued their excellent start to the season with a 119-run victory at Peper Harow to move up to second place in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first and scored a competitive 197 for eight off 48 overs.
Tom Blaxland (52) and Matthew Lambert (60) scored half-centuries for Worplesdon & Burpham, while Alex Lambert added a useful 21 not out at the end of the innings.
Ali Haseeb (three for 40), Awais Ghaffar (two for 41), Imran Abbas (one for 24), Khaqan Aziz-Dar (one for nine) and Waqas Raza (one for 59) were the Peper Harow wicket takers.
Worplesdon & Burpham then produced a superb performance in the field to bowl Peper Harow out for 78 in the 20th over.
Opening bowlers R Fernando (five for 33) and Zaib Khan (five for 45) did the damage with superb spells of bowling. Sabir Shah (22) top scored for Peper Harow.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team continued their good start to the season with a 139-run victory at home to Chiddingfold’s third team to go top of the league in Division Seven of the I’Anson Cricket League.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat first and scored an imposing 314 for five off their allotted 40 overs.
A Zaraar top scored with a superb 133 off 91 balls, while Akash added 54 off 46 balls.
Chiddingfold were well placed in their reply at 91 for one, but Worplesdon & Burpham maintained their discipline in the field and took wickets at regular intervals to bowl the visitors out for 175.
Akash (four for 22), M Cripps (two for 16), J Krishnan (two for 36) and C Lenton (two for 48) were the Worplesdon & Burpham wicket takers.
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