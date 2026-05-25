Worplesdon & Burpham returned to winning ways in style with an emphatic nine-wicket victory at home to Haslemere in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first on a hot day, but were soon regretting that decision when opening batter Jack Hamilton was bowled by R Fernando for a duck.
James Wright (41), Ollie Ellis (14) and Harry Hook (11 not out) were the only batters to reach double figures as Haslemere were bowled out for 86 in the 24th over.
Fernando (five for 26) was the pick of Worplesdon & Burpham’s bowling attack, with Matthew Lambert (two for 16), Kamlesh Parida (one for nine) and Zaib Khan (one for 25) also taking wickets for the home side.
Worplesdon & Burpham opening batters Olly Grant (36) and Tom Blaxland (35 not out) put on 60 for the first wicket, before James Clover (13 not out) and Blaxland saw the hosts home to a convincing win in the 20th over.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team picked up a convincing nine-wicket victory at Churt & Hindhead’s third team in Division Seven of the I’Anson Cricket League.
The home side won the toss and elected to bat first, but were made to regret that decision as they were bowled out for 91 in 25 overs.
Nick Tyne (22), Will Garrett (21) and Jordan Gaskell (12) were the only batters reach double figures for Churt & Hindhead.
Jithesh Krishnan (three for 17), Ejaz Jilani (three for 29), Rehman Amir (two for six), Dilusha Rajapakse (one for 13) and Makrand Patil (one for 23) were the Worplesdon & Burpham wicket takers.
Worplesdon & Burpham lost opening batter Martin Newman for a duck, but Steve Adcock (24 not out) and Dave Kitt (62 not out) made short work of the run chase and knocked the runs off in the 16th over.
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