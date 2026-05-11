Worplesdon & Burpham made it two wins out of two in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League with an emphatic 108-run victory at Frimley.
The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first and lost two early wickets as they slipped to 33 for two before Tom Blaxland and Matthew Lambert added 206 for the third wicket.
Lambert fell for an excellent 85 and Blaxland scored a superb 114 not out as Worplesdon & Burpham scored a commanding 265 for three off their allotted 45 overs.
Worplesdon & Burpham then produced a solid bowling and fielding performance to restrict Frimley to 157 for seven off their allotted 45 overs and pick up a convincing win.
Fernando (three for 20) was the pick of Worplesdon & Burpham’s bowling attack.
Worplesdon & Burpham 265-3. Frimley 157-7. Points: Frimley 3, Worplesdon & Burpham 28.
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