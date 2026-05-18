Worplesdon & Burpham slipped to their first defeat of the season as they lost by 127 runs at The Bourne in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League.
The visitors won the toss and elected to field and got off to a dream start, taking an early wicket in the third over when R Fernando bowled opener Nick Farr for two.
However, number three Banroj Sidhu smashed a superb 139 off 107 balls for The Bourne.
Nathan Street (31) and Bhashit Trivedi (13) also made useful contributions for the home side as The Bourne scored an imposing 232 for nine off their allotted 45 overs.
Fernando (two for 18), Matthew Lambert (three for 27), Mitchell Rogers (one for 55), Kamlesh Parida (one for 37) and Alex Lambert (one for 52) were the Worplesdon & Burpham wicket takers.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s reply never got going. Parida (17), Nick Clarke (16), Tom Watkins (15 not out), Olly Grant (12) and Christo Dunston (ten) were the only batters to reach double figures as the visitors were bowled out for 105 in the 39th over.
Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team won by 67 runs at home to Frimley Phoenix’s third team in Division Seven of the I’Anson Cricket League.
Dave Kitt (73) top scored as Worplesdon & Burpham scored 216 for six off their allotted 40 overs, before bowling the visitors out for 149.
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