A step up in performance was clearly required for the Northants match and duly came, albeit sparked by a stroke of luck. The visitors were set for a challenging total during a fourth-wicket stand of 97 which was only broken when seamer Benji Floros touched a fierce drive from Nathan McSweeney onto the stumps at his end to run out George Bartlett (62). Floros followed it up by bowling Australian Test batter McSweeney (64) two balls later, his four for 60 supported by Yousef Majid (two for 42) and tight bowling all round in limiting Northants to 254 for eight.