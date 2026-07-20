Even the loss of Evans and then Dan Lawrence (three) did not appear to concern Surrey unduly with Jason Roy (76) and Josh Philippe (19) at the crease. But a brilliant direct hit run out by substitute fielder Fergus McCann ran out the in-form Roy and from there it was all downhill for Surrey as the run rate mounted. No other batter reached double figures with George Linde, Binura Fernando and Olly Stone all taking two wickets.