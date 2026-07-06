They appeared to have escaped the inconsistent form of the first six matches – winning three and losing three – when the competition restarted, a seven-wicket success at Sussex followed by beating Essex. That came by seven runs, speeding to 240 for four from their 20 overs thanks to openers Jason Roy (65) and Laurie Evans (40) putting on 98 before Josh Philippe hit 61 not out – the Australian’s second half-century since arriving at the Kia Oval – and acting captain Pope cracked 59.