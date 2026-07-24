Old Woking’s men’s walking cricket team, The Remnants, are holding a come and try day for new players.
The free event will take place at the club from 10.30am to 2pm on Wednesday, September 2.
Visitors will have the opportunity to meet members of The Remnants, take part in informal cricket activities, and learn more about the game. Complimentary sandwiches, cake and squash will be provided throughout the day.
Walking cricket is an adapted version of the traditional game, making it accessible for older adults while retaining all the enjoyment, skill and camaraderie of cricket. It offers an excellent way to stay physically active, improve wellbeing and make new friends.
Vic Shipp, a member of The Remnants team, said: “I've played cricket all my life, and walking cricket has given me the chance to continue enjoying the game I love.
“It's a fantastic way to keep active, maintain your skills and, just as importantly, make great friends.”
Walking cricket has grown rapidly across Surrey since its introduction in 2022. Created primarily for people aged 50 and over, the format welcomes players of all abilities and experience levels.
Old Woking was one of the first clubs in Surrey to establish a walking cricket team in 2022. Known as The Remnants, the team competes in the Surrey Walking Cricket League as well as playing friendly matches throughout the season.
The team trains every Wednesday during the summer from 10.30am to 12.30pm under the guidance of coach Nico Theologo.
Martin Cutmore, president of Old Woking Cricket Club and a member of The Remnants, said: “I've played cricket throughout my life, and walking cricket allows me to continue playing the game I love – just at a slightly gentler pace.
“The enjoyment, competition and friendship are exactly the same.”
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