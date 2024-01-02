Sport climber Rhys Conlon interrupted his winter training schedule to appear at two domestic competitions – and he won both.
The Woking-based 17-year-old starred at the Blokfest bouldering festival at Parthian Climbing in London.
He won an exciting final on the closing boulder in front of a raucous crowd, beating his Great Britain team-mate Luca Martins.
A week later, Conlon took the honours at the Super Lead festival – a season-ending event for roped climbing – at Westway Climbing in London.
Conlon is training hard, often at Pure Gym in Horsell, as he looks to secure selection for Great Britain in February.
He said: “I’d like to say a big thank you and a happy new year to all my supporters, especially the locals in Horsell and fans of Woking FC who participated in fundraising events for me during 2023. There’s no way I could do this without help.”