Rory Champion had a debut to remember on the Cuestars junior snooker circuit.
The 15-year-old won the Plate competition during the fourth legs of the Under-21 Gold, Silver and Bronze Tours on home tables at Woking Snooker Centre.
Champion beat University of Southampton student Isaac Wong in the final of the competition for those players not qualifying for the main knockouts.
Champion had defeated Navraj Landa (Chandlers Ford SC, Hampshire) in the semis and Rayan El Qmache (Hurricane Room, King’s Cross, London) in the quarters.
Three other Bronze Tour players based at Woking SC were among the 55 entrants for the three events sponsored by the host club.
Oliver Penney lost 2-1 to tournament runner-up Freddie Morrison in the last 16. Charlie Underhill and Stanley Sims both exited in the group stage.
Jesters Snooker Club of Swindon, Wiltshire, host the fifth legs of ten on Sunday, January 7.