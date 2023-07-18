WOKING Park Bowls Club played host to the inaugural Mayor of Woking’s Charity Bowls event.
The competition is the idea of Woking’s new mayor, Cllr Ilyas M Raja, who has been a keen bowler and member of the Woking Park club for a number of years.
Nine teams of four bowlers from the Horsell, Knaphill, Mayford, Byfleet, West Byfleet and Woking Park clubs competed for the trophy across the day. In the final, Woking Park beat Horsell.
The mayor said: “The weather was ideal for bowls and there was a high standard of play.
“But, more importantly, everyone enjoyed the event which will now be held annually. Seven clubs from across the borough will take it in turns to host the charity event.
“The competition raised £406 for my charity, the Friends of Woking Community Hospital.
“Thank you to everyone who supported the event.”