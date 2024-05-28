Mayford Hall beat Yateley 85-60.
Watson, Merritt and Boarer lost 17-15 against Moriarty, Cella and Bush. Hardwick, Hopkins and Cousins beat Armes, Dowling and Attwell 20-17. Cousins, Bourne and Boarer beat Attwell, Dowling and Thompson 41-6. Stevens, Watson and Hames lost 20-9 against Whitehead, Thompson and Williams.
Action from a Mayford Hall Bowls Club match (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)
Mayford Hall beat West Byfleet 104-74. Cousins, Watson and Boarer lost 23-18 against Abbotts, Slater and Mitchell. Alderman, Walker and Boarer lost 19-9 against Eldridge, Clements and Charlton. Watson, Newton and Taylor beat Cooper, Atkin and Atkin 24-12. Wormald, Stevens and Hames beat Charlton, Slater and Hurry 18-13. Morriss, Merritt and Cousins beat Applin, Malin and Kelly 35-7.