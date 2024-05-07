Mayford Hall lost against Burpham. Laffey, Newton and Boarer lost 19-14 against Rowland, Hughes and Jones. Heatley, Belcher and Boarer lost 32-8 against King, Hughes and Sutton. Wormald, Hardwick and Boarer lost 25-10 against Covele, Milsom and Fillary. Blake, Merritt and Cousins beat Milsom, Spencer and Spencer 17-13. Cousins, Ferraro and Basgallop lost 22-11 against Gorman, King and Sheldon. Alderman, Stevens and Hames beat Conway, Sheldon and Kershaw 19-16.