Mayford Hall beat Whiteley Village 62-47.

Laffey, Walker and Hames beat Phillips, Stovold and Allen 22-11. Alderman, Watson and Boarer beat Cumming, Taylor and Guichard 22-19. Heatley, Blake and Basgallop beat Joyce, Hamilton and Corke 18-17.

Mayford Hall Bowls Club had mixed results this week
Mayford Hall lost against Burpham. Laffey, Newton and Boarer lost 19-14 against Rowland, Hughes and Jones. Heatley, Belcher and Boarer lost 32-8 against King, Hughes and Sutton. Wormald, Hardwick and Boarer lost 25-10 against Covele, Milsom and Fillary. Blake, Merritt and Cousins beat Milsom, Spencer and Spencer 17-13. Cousins, Ferraro and Basgallop lost 22-11 against Gorman, King and Sheldon. Alderman, Stevens and Hames beat Conway, Sheldon and Kershaw 19-16.