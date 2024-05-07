Mayford Hall beat Whiteley Village 62-47.
Laffey, Walker and Hames beat Phillips, Stovold and Allen 22-11. Alderman, Watson and Boarer beat Cumming, Taylor and Guichard 22-19. Heatley, Blake and Basgallop beat Joyce, Hamilton and Corke 18-17.
Mayford Hall Bowls Club had mixed results this week (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)
Mayford Hall lost against Burpham. Laffey, Newton and Boarer lost 19-14 against Rowland, Hughes and Jones. Heatley, Belcher and Boarer lost 32-8 against King, Hughes and Sutton. Wormald, Hardwick and Boarer lost 25-10 against Covele, Milsom and Fillary. Blake, Merritt and Cousins beat Milsom, Spencer and Spencer 17-13. Cousins, Ferraro and Basgallop lost 22-11 against Gorman, King and Sheldon. Alderman, Stevens and Hames beat Conway, Sheldon and Kershaw 19-16.