Mayford Hall beat Merrow 69-62. Morris, Watson and Basgallop lost 16-13 against Dzwigoz, Dickenson and Ewins. Alderman, Merritt and Cousins beat Foster, Burgess and Mead 23-20. Heatley, Watson and Bourne beat Preston, Mackrell and Morris 20-11. Cousins, Hopkins and Hames lost 15-13 against Davis, Owen and Ewins.