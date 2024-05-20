Mayford Hall earned two impressive wins.
Mayford Hall beat Merrow 69-62. Morris, Watson and Basgallop lost 16-13 against Dzwigoz, Dickenson and Ewins. Alderman, Merritt and Cousins beat Foster, Burgess and Mead 23-20. Heatley, Watson and Bourne beat Preston, Mackrell and Morris 20-11. Cousins, Hopkins and Hames lost 15-13 against Davis, Owen and Ewins.
Action from a Mayford Hall Bowls Club match (Mayford Hall Bowls Club)
Mayford Hall then beat Castle Green 93-47. Alderman, Newton and Boarer beat Spicer, Andrew and Catourne 28-8. Hopkins, Challinor and Hames beat Sampson, Smith and Davidson 23-13. Blake, Merritt and Boarer beat Jones, Davidson and West 16-13. Stevens, Bourne and Taylor beat Smith, Smith and Reeves 26-13.