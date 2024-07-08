The captain versus the president match was won 63-57 by the captain’s team. Bourne, Bourne and Boarer beat Cousins, Hardwick and Newton 19-7. Wormald, Ferraro and Hopkins drew 14-14 against Johns, Hills and Taylor. Nicholls, Merritt and Boarer lost 19-15 against Arabin-Jones, Blake and Basgallop. Laffey, Hames and Cousins lost 17-15 against to Hills, Morris and Hames.