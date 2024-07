Mayford Hall lost 64-60 against Castle Green. Andrew Hardwick, Ron Belcher and Andrew Boarer beat Tim Sampson, Jenny Spicer and Derek Davidson 18-11. Kath Heatley, Daniela Cousins and Angela Boarer lost 17-13 against Ged Farmer, Rose Davidson and Jill Bird. Jim Laffey, Ray Merritt and Adam Boarer lost 20-10 against Sue Secrett, Pearl Warner and Peter Smith. Paul Cousins, Carol Basgallop and Bill Hames beat Lynn Smith, Vivian Smith and Paul Cabourne 19-16.