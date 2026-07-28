Japanese research has found that songs that were hits when we were 20 bring back the strongest feelings of nostalgia. They call it the "reminiscence bump", where we remember more from periods when we go through significant life changes. When you are 20, several life-defining moments can collide. It might be your first home, your first love or your first job as you find your way in the world as a young adult. For me, many of the big life moments came later, but when I was 20 I had just passed my driving test and was several years into my first job at Tesco.