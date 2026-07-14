I was saddened to read about the planned closures of Halifax bank branches in Woking and Guildford, and the loss of the Post Office in Goldsworth Park.
Banks closing seems to be a recurring theme and leaves communities without a single bank. There used to be several banks in Knaphill, for example – over the years they have all gone leaving customers with a bus ride into Woking for their day-to-day banking.
We are told that these closures are a sign of the times and most people bank online these days. That is true but there are people who don't go online and it seems this section of society is fast being left behind in a digital world where face-to-face branch contact is becoming more rare.
The closure of the Morrisons Daily store in Goldsworth Park along with the Post Office counter inside is concerning too.
This shop has been there for decades, I remember when it used to be Forbuoys back in the day, but the Post Office was always so convenient as you could park nearby to drop off parcels or do some banking through the Post Office.
I do go online for banking and other things but at the same time I would like the option of going to speak to a human in person if I have questions or issues. What do you make of these closures? Get in touch and let me know!
Recently on Radio Woking I spoke to Bill Mathieson from Cawsons Farms about blue cheese. For many of us the mere sight of a lump of Stilton will get us reaching for the sick bucket.
Many of us are put off by the smell and the appearance and will tell you they hate it, despite never actually tasting it!
According to research, Gen Zs claim to be the most adventurous with food but were the least likely to try Stilton, overlooking a British classic. Half of us claim to be adventurous but in reality we stick to what we know.
I can relate to this - I have tried Stilton and I like it but when I go shopping for cheese it will either be a block of cheddar or Red Leicester that makes its way into my trolley.
Clawson Farms have a campaign urging us to “Brave the Blue”. They want to see the public's reaction as we try blue cheese.
This fun social media campaign has a serious message behind it. British Stilton has seen a decline in recent years when it comes to producers making it.
Bill wants us to get behind blue cheese and in turn support British producers. If you want to find out more search on social media for the #BravetheBlue hashtag. Listen to my conversation with Bill at https://jonandrews01.podbean.com
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am. Life on The Edge every second Sunday at noon with Edge Disability Consultancy.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge airs every first Monday at 10am.
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