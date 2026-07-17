When you heard the news of yet another heatwave, you probably wondered whether there would be hosepipe bans. It didn't take long for them to start.
Later this year, when we get heavy rainfall, we will probably hear about water companies releasing sewage into rivers because their infrastructure cannot handle the heavy rain.
The infrastructure that the water companies are using simply cannot handle either extreme. Residents who use the water then end up paying the price, literally and figuratively. So, what is the issue, what are the consequences, what can residents do and what should government be doing?
Being unprepared for one extreme means that the water companies are unprepared for the other extreme. These problems are linked. If the water infrastructure in the UK could handle and store heavy rainfall then there would be more water available when there is increased demand due to heatwaves.
Unfortunately our water infrastructure is old, it leaks and it can only handle a certain amount of rainfall. The real, long term, fix is more investment in the system that serves our communities.
The consequences we face for water utility failures are many and varied. Before the heatwave caused water shortages, a group of local council tenants complained about difficulties getting permission for paddling pools. Unfortunately a hosepipe ban will include paddling pools.
At the other extreme, when I hear about sewage being dumped due to high rainfall, I'm reminded of a colleague discussing their friends falling ill after taking part in water sports in a river.
Another concern is the future handling of water shortages in areas with data centres since water is used to cool the computers. Westminster's comfortable relationship with the tech industry worries me. Will it mean that tech companies’ water requirements make UK water shortages more serious?
In the US there are stories of data centres built in drought-prone areas and the UK often seems to follow America's lead on too many issues, so it is a possibility, though I hope that doesn't happen.
Residents can cut water waste by getting plumbers to check for leaks (toilets are particularly prone to leaks that waste a lot of water), using more efficient appliances and collecting rainwater to use on the garden.
However these efforts rightly feel like a drop in the ocean compared to a burst water main, as there was recently in Knaphill. The real fix is, as stated earlier, repairing water infrastructure.
If some residents have a reason to use more water than average then there may be exceptions to hosepipe bans that they will need to look into personally.
Finally, all water companies should be renationalised, and this isn't an issue of political ideology. Fixing major issues in our water supply to prevent shortages and sewage dumping is a national priority.
The fact that these problems are all technically fixable, but for whatever reason the water companies haven't fixed them, means that the government should take over those companies by any means to ensure the issues are fixed.
When that happens perhaps there will be less sewage in our rivers and a more secure water supply for the future.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.