Last weekend marked the two-year anniversary since I was elected as the Member of Parliament for Woking. I want to take this opportunity to thank you once again for placing your trust in me, it really is the honour of a lifetime.
A lot has happened since my election, with rapid turnover in the cabinet and a huge number of U-turns (we’ve got to be nearing 20 now) – and next week we will most likely have a new Prime Minister.
I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved in these two years. I’ve already spoken in Parliament more times than my predecessor did in 14 years and have worked hard to deliver for Woking through extensive casework – supporting local residents with a range of issues – as well as through my work in Parliament.
I wanted to highlight just three of my big achievements here: securing an unprecedented £500 million write off for Woking’s debt, improving protections for vulnerable children, and helping secure new funding for Goldsworth Park Neighbourhood Health Centre.
Even before being elected, I knew that Woking Borough Council’s insurmountable debt was something I needed to tackle if I became the MP.
I’m delighted that after many months of lobbying ministers, through numerous meetings and questions in Parliament, the Government finally agreed to provide support through a historic £500 million debt write-off.
This is the first time a government has ever written off an individual local authority’s debt before. They have also conceded that more support will be needed in the future – to ensure that the new West Surrey Council doesn’t start life on the back foot.
I’m working closely with Lib Dem colleagues to ensure this new authority delivers for the people of Woking – and that extends to protecting vulnerable children.
I have heard countless horror stories from parents and guardians about Surrey County Council’s children's services. It is in crisis and it is failing our most vulnerable children.
Here in Woking, we had the horrific murder of Sara Sharif and the subsequent safeguarding report on how and when she was let down by social services. I have repeatedly raised this with the Government – including the Prime Minister – to demand urgent action.
I’m proud of my record on this – the Government is listening and progress is being made. I’ve helped change the law so that people who are under suspicion of child abuse can’t homeschool their children and hide that abuse, like what happened to Sara.
I will continue to push to strengthen services and improve funding to protect children now, not when it is too late. This includes national reforms, stronger early intervention, mandatory information sharing and tougher oversight of high-risk cases.
Finally, I’m pleased to have helped secure new funding for the Goldsworth Park Neighbourhood Health Centre. We will see unused office space at Goldsworth Park Health Centre converted into clinical areas which will increase the number and range of appointments available to patients.
Having a one stop shop of GPs, nurses, physios, mental health workers and much more is a great investment for Woking and residents. I will continue working with NHS leaders to ensure that Woking gets the modern, accessible health it deserves.
Stay in touch: [email protected] https://www.willforster.co.uk/; Instagram @forster_will; Facebook.com/WillforWoking; X @WillForster
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