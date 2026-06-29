We’re in the height of summer with the second heatwave of the year just ended. And summer is hotting up in other ways.
The World Cup has reached those tense knock-out games. The Prime Minister has already been knocked out and is likely to be “substituted” shortly. Each time we turn on our TV we witness increasing international volatility and stories of earth-shattering events (literally with the Venezuelan earthquake).
“If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen”, says the proverb! But what do you do when there’s no escape from the heat of a pressure-cooker world?
Jesus lived in similarly turbulent times. He spoke to a people downtrodden by Roman oppression, in a country racked with often violent religious nationalism.
People asked: “Where can I find peace within this turmoil?”
To them, Jesus gave a radical answer: “If you are thirsty, come to me – I’ll give you living water.”
To the anxious: “I’ll give you my peace.”
To the exhausted: “I’ll give you my rest.”
If we are feeling the emotional or spiritual heat this summer, Jesus invites us to learn more from him about his promise of deeper rest and refreshment.
A refreshment that can last way beyond this hot summer.
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