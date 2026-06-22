OK. STOP! Whatever you’re doing, just stop!
Stop thinking about what you’ve got to do; stop thinking about what you’ve done and just “be” in this moment.
In the Old Testament, in Psalm 46 verse 10, we read: “Be still, and know that I am God”, an invitation to be still, to stop, just “be” in the moment and know that God was/is there too.
Later on, in the story of God’s people, Jesus said to his closest friends: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you’ (John 14:27), preparing them for the time when he would no longer be with them.
Jesus wanted them to know his peace, the peace of God, which is beyond anything we can ever fully understand. He knew they needed that peace; Jesus knew they needed to be still and know that God was with them, and for them.
I believe these words are true for each one of us today, whoever we are, whatever we’ve done, whatever we’re doing, whatever the next moments will bring – let us carry that sense of God’s presence and peace with us into the rest of this day.
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