Last week, I had the privilege of travelling to Normandy to mark the 82nd anniversary of D-Day.
It was a deeply moving experience and one that reminded me just how much we owe to the generation that fought to defend our freedoms.
As part of the visit, I attended the commemoration ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial and laid a wreath on behalf of the House of Commons at Bayeux War Cemetery.
Standing among the rows of headstones, each representing a life lost far too soon, it is impossible not to reflect on the extraordinary courage and sacrifice of those who took part in the Allied landings on 6 June 1944.
History can sometimes feel distant, but Normandy has a way of making it feel very real indeed.
One of the most memorable moments of the trip came the evening before the anniversary, when we visited Pegasus Bridge and met the remarkable Mme Arlette Gondrée.
She was just four years old when British airborne troops landed nearby and captured the bridge in one of the opening operations of D-Day.
More than eight decades later, she still remembers the events of that night.
Her family's café became one of the first places liberated in France, and they welcomed and supported the British soldiers who had carried out the daring assault.
Listening to her memories was fascinating. It was a reminder that behind every major historical event are ordinary people whose lives were changed forever by extraordinary circumstances.
As the number of people who experienced the Second World War first-hand continues to decline, preserving these stories becomes ever more important.
Future generations will not have the opportunity to hear these accounts directly, which makes it all the more vital that we continue to share them.
The lessons of D-Day are not confined to the past. The men and women who served in Normandy fought to defend democracy, freedom and the rule of law - values that remain just as important today.
The peace and stability we often take for granted were hard won and should never be assumed.
Leaving Normandy, I felt an overwhelming sense of gratitude.
Gratitude to those who served, those who sacrificed their lives and those who continue to keep their memory alive.
Eighty-two years on, Normandy still has much to teach us.
It reminds us of the very best of human courage and determination - and of our responsibility to ensure those stories are never forgotten.
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