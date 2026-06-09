My mum and I enjoyed a visit to the Pirbright Village Fete recently.
Despite the great British summer giving us a good soaking spirits weren't dampened and people came to support this well organised community event with a selection of stalls selling everything from plants and books to some very yummy-looking sweet treats.
Then there was the obligatory tombola, which I love! I was looking at the prizes on the table, bottles of wine and other items that I had my eyes on and was hoping I may win.
In the end between us we managed to get a few winning tickets and enter the world of random tombola prizes.
We walked away with a little wicker basket, a face mask serum, a bar of soap and a small bottle of whisky – that felt like a good afternoon|!
Then there were the dragon boat races on Goldsworth Park Lake, an annual fundraiser for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Teams from businesses across the area competed in races on the day. A very soaked Kerry Gibb from the hospice spoke to me on Radio Woking after jumping out of the Hospice Heroes boat.
She told me hospice team are there for the fun of the day not necessarily to win. The money raised will support the work of the hospice in Goldsworth Park and in the wider community.
In the Derby at Epsom this year Aidan O’Brien’s Christmas Day was the winner. This concluded a chain of spooky events stemming from a 1964 time capsule found a few months ago at Crystal Palace Park.
During renovation work a builder called Craciun Marius Dorin was moving the bust of Sir Joseph Paxton, the garden designer who created Crystal Palace for The Great Exhibition of London in 1851.
Craciun discovered a plastic envelope in the column with four coins and a note. The coins were winnings from the 1964 Derby when a horse called Santa Claus won.
It urged the finder to put a bet on any future horse in the Derby that had a Christmas-related name - and this year one ended up winning.
To add to the coincidences Craciun Marius Dorin has a name that translates as Christmas in English. It was all meant to be and fate was sealed when Christmas Day won the Derby at odds of 7-1!
On Surrey Hills Community Radio I spoke to a very excited Christine Harris, the Mayor of Bromley. She told me she plans to donate her winnings to her mayoral charities – a cancer support group and an organisation supporting people who have dyslexia.
The note and coins will be on display at Crystal Palace museum for all to see and the hunt is on to identify the person who put them in the column all those years ago.
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge with Edge Disability Consultancy airs every first Monday at 10am.
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