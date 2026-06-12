With relentless news of global conflict and the cost of living biting hard here in Woking, it is easy to succumb to doom and gloom.
Our media is wired for the negative, but there is still plenty of scope for us to find hope in the headlines.
Indeed, a deeper look at the data reveals a surprisingly hopeful picture.
In her book Not the End of the World, data analyst Hannah Ritchie highlights some extraordinary global progress.
Infant and maternal mortality are at historic lows. Life expectancy is at an all-time high.
Even on climate change, there is overlooked good news: global per capita emissions have peaked, and renewable energy is now the cheapest power source available.
As we enjoy the summer, we can choose to consume news more critically. Humanity faces huge challenges, but the data prove that progress is happening.
Christians believe there is always hope and a future. Better things are possible, and they are already on the way.
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