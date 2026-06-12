We need bees. Let’s stress that: mankind couldn’t survive without bees; they pollinate crops needed to feed ourselves and farm livestock, as well as the wild plants that maintain ecosystems and enrich our lives.
It’s the mission of a small Farnham-based Community Interest Company called Hive Helpers to inspire care for pollinators and improve local habitats for them.
Bees are important pollinators, not only honey bees which are looked after by beekeepers, but wild bees including bumblebees and solitary bees of which there are around 270 species in the UK. Many of these vital pollinators are in decline.
Hive Helpers was founded by Erica Evans in 2021 and is now run with her mother Juliet, supported by a group of volunteers.
“Erica is the bee expert – I just help,” said Juliet. “Erica is Hive Helpers full time. I was retired until she roped me in!”
Hive Helpers has several strings to its bow. The clubs are its lifeblood: HH Club – a weekly youth group for budding conservationists; Minibeasts, a monthly nature club for children aged 6-10 and their families; and Bee-Plus for adults, which offers beekeeping and much more, including crafting, planting for pollinators and habitat hikes.
Clubs are kept at affordable rates, with low-cost subscriptions, supplemented by grants and Hive Helpers’ own fundraising.
Hive Helpers also gives inspirational talks to schools and other organisations about pollinators and offers courses and workshops about wild bees and how to help them.
“Recently, Erica ran an ‘About Bees’ course for Surrey Wildlife Trust in their education centre at Nower Wood, near Leatherhead, “ said Juliet.
“We encourage people to think not only of bees but all types of pollinators that are part of the fantastic ecosystems in our country. Many pollinators face problems such as habitat loss, lack of food and pesticides.
“Although we’re not only concerned with honey bees, we have a small apiary (a group of hives) at Farnham Community Farm, where we tell people about beekeeping and they can benefit from the mindful and empowering experience of getting close to honey bees.
“As our wonderful ambassadors they provide a fascinating insight into the world of pollinators. All our beekeeping staff are British Beekeepers Association members.”
Gardeners wishing to support pollinators can benefit from Hive Helpers’ advice, free of charge and without leaving home: each month, Juliet writes a guide sheet packed with seasonal hints and tips, monthly plant profiles, and insects to look out for.
They can be viewed and downloaded from Hive Helpers’ website, www.hivehelpers.co.uk.
Juliet explained that Hive Helpers is a Community Interest Company.
“This means we operate in the community’s interests and also put all our profit back into the community. We use our surplus to improve our services and create more opportunities for the local community to get involved, whether by joining one of our clubs or attending a course or workshop.
“We’re also involved in several fantastic local schemes in Farnham, including the Farnham Bee Trail, on which this summer Hive Helpers will be running three bee safaris, funded by Farnham Town Council. All these activities help support another of our missions: to improve wellbeing through being outdoors in nature.”
A self-guided Farnham Bee Trail leaflet can be downloaded from https://tinyurl.com/wnmlink-bee-trail – it’s enough to tempt you to visit the town this summer!
To find out more about Hive Helpers and any of the activities mentioned above, visit their website www.hivehelpers.co.uk, email them on [email protected] or phone 07895 547637.
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