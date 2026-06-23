Recently on Radio Woking I interviewed Chris Gray from St John’s Church in Egham.
St John’s is an eco-church and they do a lot to support the environment through schemes such as the community fridge. One of the community fridge volunteers is so passionate about cutting food waste she takes a trolley up and down the high street encouraging people to take the food so it doesn't go to waste.
Chris was telling me about the People’s Emergency Briefing – a 50-minute film designed to be watched in village halls, churches and other local settings to help make the climate change message clearer and more accessible.
I attended the screening at the church. It was a hard watch as experts told us about the potential impact for the planet in years to come.
Many of us may think it won’t affect us in our lifetime but we are starting to see the impact with erratic weather, which in turn leads to a catalogue of associated issues.
Already we are hearing that people with disabilities have had to take action such as buying an air conditioner as they struggle with the heat. After the film there was a discussion, and we shared our thoughts and actions we can take.
The People’s Emergency Briefing comes out of a national event last year in Westminster. The aim is to open discussions and the organisers are encouraging us to raise this issue with MPs - they are pushing for a national TV broadcast so we can all be across the message of climate change.
If you want to find out more visit www.nebriefing.org
Here in Woking there is network of community fridges. An army of volunteers visit local shops and collect up the surplus food which may otherwise end up in landfill.
This food is then put out for the community to take for free. This not only reduces food waste but also helps families struggling with the cost of living. The community fridge in Westfield at St Mark’s Church has just marked its first birthday. They operate on a Wednesday afternoon.
Through my work with Edge I support a gentleman called Jacob to volunteer at Westfield community fridge. He enjoys meeting regular customers and telling them how many of each item they can have. His mum is delighted when he brings home a bag of goodies!
Community fridges are different to foodbanks – a community fridge is for everyone to take what they need to reduce food waste. Nothing goes to waste at Westfield community fridge – any scraps of veg are saved for a local man who feeds them to his ducks.
Why not stop by your local community fridge and do your bit to cut food waste and take home some free goodies too!
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am. Life on The Edge every second Sunday at noon with Edge Disability Consultancy.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge airs every first Monday at 10am.
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