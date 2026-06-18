This month marks nine years since I joined Radio Woking. It was the next chapter in my radio journey, having presented at a hospital radio station since the age of 17.
My first show at Radio Woking was the Wednesday breakfast show, which I still present to this day. The early starts are always fun, especially in the winter, but my walks to the studio offer me lots of fresh air and the chance to be surrounded by the early morning dawn chorus as Woking wakes up.
Lara, my late fiancée, joined the Radio Woking family a few years later with her Lara on Sunday show. Following her passing in 2020 I continue the Sunday show as a weekly legacy and tribute to her.
Sundays begin at 9am so not such an early start. It's a more relaxed feel as we have longer to get into the conversations with the guests I have on.
It is so powerful hearing stories first hand and the passion they have for the cause they are supporting or the topic they are discussing.
We call it our Sunday morning community within a community – I have developed a following of regulars who contribute to the show.
Simon, a weather fan, joins us on for a chat about his week and a look at all things weather. Lydia from Bournemouth shares a postcard of her music choice and brings us her own newspaper review each month.
Then there is Shay in Leatherhead, who joins us to talk about his week what he’s been up to. James from Cranleigh usually calls me on a Wednesday to talk about his volunteering at a local charity shop and serving drinks at his local church.
These are all everyday people with stories to share. It is so lovely to provide a platform to do just that.
I often get asked about celebrities I have interviewed over the years (and there have been a few moments when I have been starstruck) but, if I am honest, I prefer the everyday people with new stories just waiting to be told.
Everybody has a story and they can be personal, emotional and powerful, but that story told potentially for the first time in somebody's own words is always impactful to hear.
I'm lucky to meet so many inspirational people and be on the ground to experience just what makes this community tick – from charity fundraisers, fetes and fairs, local sports groups, those with a passion for the environment to concerts and amateur theatre shows, and, of course, the latest show at Woking Theatre.
There is a lot going on right on our doorstep in Woking!
Why not join our community at Radio Woking? Tune in and maybe you can tell me your own story some day?
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am. Life on The Edge every second Sunday at noon with Edge Disability Consultancy.
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge airs every first Monday at 10am.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.