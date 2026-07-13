Summer recess. The six weeks when Parliament shuts down. It sounds like a holiday, doesn't it? I wish it were!
While it's true that the House isn't sitting, it certainly isn't six weeks of putting the pen down and putting my feet up.
So what actually happens in these six weeks? Well the work simply shifts to more constituency focused matters.
During a normal parliamentary term, my week is usually split between Westminster from Monday to Thursday and then back in the constituency on Friday. Recess turns that on its head. The pace doesn't slow down – if anything, it becomes even more focused on home.
My attention shifts almost entirely to serving the constituency, and that's exactly where it should be.
Every single day my office receives hundreds of emails from local residents, businesses, charities, schools, community groups and volunteers. People get in touch because they need help with an issue, want to share an idea, raise concerns about something happening locally, or simply want their MP to listen.
During a busy sitting week in Parliament, finding enough time to meet everyone face-to-face just a couple days a week can be a real challenge. Summer recess gives me the chance to do much more of that.
For me, one of the most valuable parts of the summer is getting out and about across the constituency. Whether it's visiting local organisations, catching up with businesses, seeing the incredible work our charities and volunteers are doing, or simply sitting down with residents over a cup of tea, these conversations are invaluable.
They help me understand what's really happening in Surrey Heath day to day and ensure that the issues I take back to Westminster are rooted in the experiences of the people I represent.
Another feature of the summer is our pop-up surgeries. Unlike my regular constituency surgeries, which are held by appointment, these are more informal drop-in sessions where residents can come along, have a chat and raise whatever is on their mind.
Over the past year we've held them in places including Bagshot, Normandy, Pirbright, Frimley Green and Old Dean, and they've been a fantastic way of making it easier for people to speak to their MP.
I'll be hosting more pop-up surgeries throughout the summer, and I'd love to see as many people as possible come along. Whether you have a problem you need help with, a local issue you'd like to discuss, or simply want to introduce yourself and have a conversation, these surgeries are open to everyone.
Parliament may be in recess, but representing our community never takes a break. Summer simply gives me more time to spend where it matters most – here in the constituency, listening, learning and working on behalf of the people I was elected to serve.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.