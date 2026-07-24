We’re blessed to have many nature reserves and open landscapes in our area, but there can be few that include such a diversity of habitats within a small area as the Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area.
Its 5.5 hectares (14 acres) include streams, a pond, wetlands, woodlands and meadows. The site is home to a variety of native trees, hedgerows, flowers, birds, insects and mammals. It is well worth visiting if you fancy a short country walk in a secluded setting.
The site was wasteland and being used as a dumping ground when it was compulsorily purchased by Guildford Borough Council in 1989 to give it permanent protection.
Local residents asked for the chance to create a wildlife area for Fox Corner and in 1990 a partnership group was set up involving residents, Guildford Borough Council, Surrey Wildlife Trust and Merrist Wood College.
Maintenance is undertaken by volunteers with bigger projects accomplished through outside contractors and funding partnerships. The latest of these was realised in January this year, when a beautiful new boundary hedge was created at the reserve’s northern entrance by the Surrey Hedgelaying Group – a project funded by Affinity Water, with donations from the Surrey County Council Community Fund and a local resident.
The hedge was built by experienced hedge layers in the specific traditional Surrey style: the existing stems of were partially cut through and bent down horizontally near ground level. This encourages new growth from the base and creates a living fence.
Wooden stakes were then inserted into the middle of the hedge to offer support. Finally willow or hazel binders were woven in and out of the stakes to secure everything in place.
If you visit, there’s a main path winding through the spine of the reserve. It passes through woodland, meadow and wetland areas. Other grassy paths wind through the site to reach its fringes.
It’s worth taking a detour to visit a “wet area” visible to your left. It has a wildlife pond with a pond-dipping platform.
From here, as a further detour from the main path, you can take a boardwalk across a boggy area leading to a grassy path alongside Stanford Brook. The path eventually loops to the right and passes through woodland to rejoin the main path.
The main path crosses a bridge over a stream, then passes alongside an attractive small meadow. Eventually the path reaches an iron gate marking the end of the reserve. Return along the main path to the entrance.
It’s about 1.3km (0.8 mile) there and back, but take your time: what can see and hear? You can explore the many grassy paths for a longer walk.
The Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area has its own website at www.foxcornerwildlife.org.uk where you’ll find a plan of the site, its history and details of some of the flora and fauna to be found there. The website’s news pages provide an interesting insight into the work necessary to create the reserve and to maintain it.
To really appreciate the wide variety of flora and fauna, choose a sunny day. You won’t be disappointed!
The Fox Corner Community Wildlife Area is just off the A322: if travelling south, take the road (B380) to the right at the Fox Corner roundabout. The entrance to the reserve is on the left, after 30m. Park in the road, as there no off-street car parking. To see the entrance to the reserve on Google Street View visit https://tinyurl.com/foxcorner-cwa
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