The World Cup is now a distant memory and I found myself drawn into the excitement and emotion despite not really calling myself a footy fan.
I am proud of England finishing third – the best result since 1966. Maybe one day we will lift the trophy and win the tournament again. Maybe after 64 years of hurt in 2030? Or success in the Euros before then?
I was becoming an armchair pundit and even changing plans so I could see the England games. Who knew I'm now a football fan!
The third-place play-off match where England ended up beating France was one of those controversial games that neither team really wanted and there is an argument that it’s a pointless match as both teams had already lost their semi-final games.
It was, however, a brilliant match that in the first half saw England demolish France.
Emma and I were really getting into it, hoping the Three Lions could end the tournament on a high. Half-time came round and as I went to the kitchen to organise the obligatory snacks the unthinkable happened – the lights went off inside our house and the street lights went off too.
Our whole road had the most badly timed power cut. Neighbours were peering through windows, we were grabbing touches and candles as a fire engine with blues and twos raced to a nearby electrical site to investigate.
Residents of flats nearby stood in their pyjamas on the street wondering what was going on. Some of our neighbours found alternative venues to catch the end of the match.
Emma and I called my mum who lives down the road from us. She confirmed she too had a power cut but her power was restored within a few seconds. Ours was still off with an estimated time of fixing it listed online as 3am.
Electricity is something we take for granted and don't really appreciate until situations like this arise . How were we going to charge our phones? What about the food in the fridge and freezer? Lots of questions came to mind!
We headed to my mum's house armed with phone chargers and were able to catch the end of the game. By this point France had caught up but luckily England kept the lead and secured their third place.
As the match reached its conclusion, we received notification that the power was back on. It turns out an underground cable had failed.
Thankfully it was resolved quickly and we headed home – a whirlwind of a night on the pitch and in our household.
Watching the final the next day, Spain versus Argentina was exciting and stressful but thankfully we had power throughout to enjoy that game.
Listen to my radio shows on Radio Woking: Sunday 9am – noon, Wednesday 7-9am. Life on The Edge every second Sunday at noon with Edge Disability Consultancy.
Listen on demand at www.mixcloud.com/lifeontheedgeradio
You can hear Emma and I on Surrey Hills Community Radio every second Monday at 9pm and Life on the Edge airs every first Monday at 10am.
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