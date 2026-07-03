The nightjar, woodlark and Dartford warbler were the primary targets of a heathland bird survey, undertaken last summer by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) and the RSPB, and funded by Natural England and Defra. The last national survey of these species took place almost 20 years ago, so scientists were keen to discover how these birds are faring, changes in their populations and whether the places where they live are in good enough shape to support sustainable populations.