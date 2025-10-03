Another spider species often found in houses in the south of England – they are rarer further north – is the spitting spider. This small spider (3–6mm in size) is straw-coloured with black flecks all over the body and legs. It comes out at night to hunt insects and can move only slowly so, when it finds a target, it sprays it with a sticky fluid that glues the prey to the floor, making it easier to approach safely.