Have you seen any frogspawn this year? It’s one of the signs of spring that the Woodland Trust is asking people to report so it can gather valuable evidence to help scientists understand the effects of climate change.
The charity is collecting records of public sightings of frogspawn and blackthorn blossom, as well as the singing of the song thrush, before its campaign ends on Easter Monday.
“Recording any of these three vital signs is a lovely way to spend time in nature this spring, while also giving our research team valuable insights,” explained Dr Kate Lewthwaite, citizen science manager at the Woodland Trust.
The trust’s citizen science project, Nature's Calendar, uses data collected by members of the public to track key seasonal timings. Anyone can take part. By doing so you can help the Woodland Trust record the effects of weather and climate change on wildlife near you and help scientists discover the impacts recent weather has had on wildlife and how climate change affects timings in nature. The more people who get involved, the better the data.
The long period of sunny weather we’ve enjoyed recently in Surrey will surely have meant many more potential nature detectives have headed out into gardens, local parks and the countryside.
By doing so we are not just getting active and spending time in fresh air but we also learn more about nature and experience all the wellbeing benefits that go with being outdoors.
Kate revealed: “Spring now arrives nine days earlier than in the early 20th century on average, and this can have a disastrous effect on wildlife. Recording frogspawn, blackthorn blossom and song thrushes gives us a clearer indication of what’s happening.
“Frogs only reproduce once a year so, if the weather warms too early, they can be tricked into mating too soon and the frogspawn may not survive a sudden cold snap. Blackthorn blossom is a vital, early nectar source for insects so it’s great to see it spreading across the UK.
“This is serious business. Climate change is not just icebergs and polar bears. It’s happening in your garden and outside your window. It’s impacting the birds, animals and flowers we all know and love.
“Citizen science projects like this one are an essential tool in the fight against climate change. Everyone who records any of our three vital signs of spring is making a difference and helping us gather valuable evidence to show what is happening to our planet.”
Thousands of people have already visited woodlandtrust.org.uk/vitalsigns to take part in Nature's Calendar. Early results from the project have shown frogspawn has followed its classic pattern of being first seen in the southwest of England, then sweeping up through Wales, followed by northern England and Scotland, and finally down into the east of England.
Scientists at the trust say this is good news for nature since fewer frogs have been caught out by unseasonal weather.
Kate added: “The campaign has captured people’s imaginations and we’ve been bowled over by the response. It doesn't end until Monday 21 April so there’s still plenty of time to get involved. Just pop outside and hunt for blackthorn blooms, scour your local ponds and streams for frogspawn and keep your ears open for the sound of a song thrush singing.”
Visit woodlandtrust.org.uk/vitalsigns to log your sightings.