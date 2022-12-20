WORK to repair cladding that fell from the corner of Albion House and forced the temporary closure of Church Path is likely to begin next month.
Kier, the company that installed the cladding which came off in October, has agreed repairs to the corner of the high-rise building.
Although Woking Borough Council, the owner of Albion House, has not yet received a firm schedule of when the works will take place, next month is seen as a probable date.
Since the cladding landed in Church Path, which links the railway station entrance to Commercial Way, the walkway has been protected by a scaffolding crash deck and the businesses there have operated as usual.
The deck will be removed after the repairs have been completed, but until it is determined that the rest of the cladding has been deemed safe, the deck will remain in place.
The News & Mail understands that the council is waiting for a safety report.
External cladding issues have also dogged the Hilton Hotel on Victoria Way. It is not now expected to open until approaching Christmas next year.