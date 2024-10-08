A woman has been jailed after she was convicted of a spate of thefts across Surrey, Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.
Nirex Stanescu, 24, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft, each relating to distraction thefts of mobile phones.
Four of the offences occurred in Surrey, in Staines-upon-Thames, Walton-on-Thames and Woking. Five occurred in Thames Valley, in Milton Keynes, Reading, Slough, Wokingham and Oxford.
Between May 4, 2024 and July 12, 2024, Stanescu entered restaurants in various locations, approaching people eating meals who had their phones on tables.
She would place a map or other paperwork over the phone, before distracting her victims and stealing the phone. She was arrested on September 25 and charged the following day.
At Reading Magistrates’ Court on September 27, Stanescu admitted the offences, and was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Michael Hanson of the Reading Priority Crime Team said: “Stanescu would use distracting techniques to target her victims, stealing their phones when she employed these tactics.
“I am pleased that she pleaded guilty at the first hearing and has now been sentenced to prison as a result. I hope her time in prison is used constructively to reflect on her offending behaviour.
“Although Stanescu used distractive techniques, this case is a timely reminder of the risks involved in leaving property in full view. I would advise people to keep their property close at hand, or out of sight, in order to prevent opportunists such as Stanescu targeting them.”