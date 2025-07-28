A woman was left unconscious after being punched by an angry cyclist following a collision in West Byfleet.
The incident on Parvis Road between 5pm and 6pm on Friday, July 18, is being treated as a violent crime with the victim suffering a facial injury.
It’s been alleged to Surrey Police that a man on a bicycle collided with the victim and then punched her, causing her to fall to the ground.
Enquiries are ongoing but witnesses or anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting crime reference number PR/45250088463.
Police have also reported that tools were stolen from a white Ford tipper transit van on Cherry Street in Woking around 8.35pm last Wednesday, with 45250088765 being the reference number.
