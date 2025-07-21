West Byfleet Bowls Club's refurbished clubhouse has been officially opened in a ceremony performed by the Mayor of Woking, Councillor Amanda Boote.
The relaunched building now has disabled access to the main building and disabled toilet facilities, so this important community group can now access and enjoy all that the bowls club has to offer.
The West Byfleet Bowls Club was first established in 1967 and currently has more than 100 members. Cllr Boote was delighted to unveil a new plaque to commemorate the occasion.
She said: “Sports facilities like bowls clubs are essential for the community because of their ability to serve a wide variety of the people living nearby, including both the disabled and residents from the local care homes and elderly living complexes.
“I am delighted to have been able to work with the West Byfleet Bowls Club to bring about these much-needed improvements to such a valuable community asset. The club have worked tirelessly to fund raise to make this happen and should feel very proud of their achievements.”
Chairman of West Byfleet Bowls Club, Robin Webb, thanked Cllr Boote for officially opening the clubhouse and for arranging for a welcome grant towards the building costs from the Surrey County Council “Your Fund Surrey” scheme.
He explained that most of the necessary funds had been raised by the club with fund-raising events, loans and donations arranged by the club’s members themselves and he thanked the many volunteers who gave up their time to ensure the smooth running of the club.
The club is open seven days a week and details of their many events can be found on their website westbyfleetbowlsclub.com
They support bowling at all levels, from absolute beginners to skilled competition bowlers.
Members of the public are welcome to come along to try bowling at the club and meet new friends.
