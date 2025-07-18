Launched in 2024, the free, producer-led initiative supports emerging composers, lyricists, songwriters and playwrights based in Surrey. It is delivered in partnership between The Ambassadors Woking and Write Me A Song Ltd, and supported by ATG Entertainment.
Participants will attend fortnightly sessions at The Ambassadors in Woking, led by Neil Marcus – co-producer of Cable Street and former Executive Director of Mercury Musical Developments. Over ten months, the group will collaborate on songwriting and script development, with workshops, guest speakers and regular opportunities to present work publicly at the 220-seat Rhoda McGaw Theatre.
Last year’s programme saw original material performed for HRH Prince Edward during his visit to Woking, included in Janie Dee’s Beautiful World cabaret, and showcased in Sing a Song of Surrey – a sold-out evening hosted by Woking native Susie Dent and starring a West End cast.
This year’s cohort will develop a new musical about a group of writers who meet in Woking to develop their craft.
Laura McMillan, Venue Director at The Ambassadors, said: “We’re thrilled the programme has been funded for a second year. The first was such a success, and I can’t wait to meet the next generation of local musical theatre talent.”
Applicants must be Surrey-based, have at least one professional credit, be able to attend Monday evening sessions (4pm–7pm), and cover their own travel costs. The programme actively welcomes applications from under-represented voices in the arts. Previous participants may reapply.
To apply, send a short biography and a sample of your work to [email protected] by Monday, August 25. Alternatively, contact the team to arrange an in-person conversation at the venue.
