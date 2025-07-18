Khatidja Kureeman, a pharmacist supporting NHS Surrey Heartlands’ “Only Order What You Need” campaign, says a simple check in your medicine cabinet could help protect NHS resources and the environment.
Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care Board spends around £162 million on medicines each year, with more than 16 million prescriptions issued. But an estimated 1.2 million repeat items go unused, often ending up in the bin – or worse, in waterways where they can harm wildlife.
“People don’t always realise how much difference a quick check at home can make,” said Khatidja. “When medicines are over-ordered or stockpiled, they’re often left unused and go out of date. That’s a waste of NHS money and a risk to the environment.”
Those aged 50 and over, who are more likely to be on repeat prescriptions, are being especially urged to take action. Khatidja advises patients to only request items they are running low on and to avoid the habit of reordering everything monthly.
“Ordering medication you don’t need can lead to shortages for others,” she warned. “And having excess pills around the house isn’t safe – particularly if you have young children or pets.”
The campaign also encourages carers and family members to help loved ones manage their medicines more carefully. Unused medicines should always be returned to a pharmacy for safe disposal.
Linda Honey, Director of Pharmacy for Surrey Heartlands, added: “It’s great to see more people thinking before they order and bringing back unwanted medicines to the pharmacy for safe disposal. It’s all about making sure people have what they need to stay well, without wasting what isn’t needed.”
Watch Khatidja’s message here: Pharmacist appeals to Surrey residents to help cut medicine waste – YouTube
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.