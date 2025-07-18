Surrey Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a white German shepherd-cross dog, which was stolen from an address in Old Woking.
At around 10.25pm on Wednesday, July 16, a property on Gloster Road was broken into and the four-year-old female dog was taken.
Police are interested in speaking to three women who were seen near the address around this time and left in a white vehicle.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said the dog’s owners “have been left very upset by their disappearance and would appreciate any help from members of the public who could assist with her safe return.”
Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the theft, or who may have CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that captured anything suspicious.
They are also asking if anyone has recently been offered a white German shepherd-cross for sale, or knows anything about where the dog might be or who might have taken her.
If you have any information that can help reunite this dog with her owner, please contact police here or by calling 101, quoting reference number PR/45250086981.
