The parliamentary petitions with the most signatures from the Woking constituency have been revealed.
British citizens or UK residents can create parliamentary petitions online, with the Petitions Committee checking they meet the standards to be published.
Only citizens and residents can sign these petitions and are required to provide a valid UK postcode and verify their email.
The Government must respond to petitions that gain 10,000 signatures.
And when 100,000 signatures are reached, the Government will debate the issue. However, MPs can consider a petition for debate before it reaches this target.
As of November 28, figures from the UK Government and Parliament show the most popular active petitions in Woking were:
• Do not introduce Digital ID cards — 3,634 out of 2,957,053 total signatures
• Call an immediate general election — 1,342 out of 1,036,901 total signatures
• Introduce offshore detention/mass deportation for illegal migrants — 707 out of 636,507 total signatures
• Keep 5-year ILR terms to Hong Kong British National (Overseas) visas — 560 out of 114,139 total signatures
• Keep 5-Year ILR and Restrict Access to Benefits for New ILR Holders — 397 out of 212,775 total signatures
• Mandatory collection and publication of certain child sexual offender data — 289 out of 258,991 total signatures
• Reduce the maximum noise level for consumer fireworks from 120 to 90 decibels — 278 out of 173,985 total signatures
• Review possible penalties for social media posts, including the use of prison — 247 out of 191,100 total signatures
• Limit the sale of fireworks to those running local council approved events only — 205 out of 183,452 total signatures
• Make Play and Continuous Provision statutory in England's Key Stage 1 Curriculum — 201 out of 105,502 total signatures
Petitions with less than 25 signatures are excluded.