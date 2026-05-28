The mercury isn’t the only thing that’s been rising locally – as one of Woking’s hottest firms has been tasting glory in a European competition.
Peter Bennison can definitely stand the heat in the kitchen as his Big Ginger Sauce Co has just won three titles at the European Hot Sauce Awards 2026.
The independent firm entered three products with the showpiece considered one of the continent’s leading competitions for commercial hot sauces.
He took Silver in the Extra Hot Chili Sauce category for its incendiary Naga Bomb: Ghost Edition, along with Bronze for Angel in the Medium Chili Sauce category and Obsidian in Chili Oil.
Naga Bomb: Ghost Edition combines fresh Naga chilli with fermented Ghost chilli and a base of slow-cooked onion, garlic, ginger and whole spices.
Angel, the company’s best-selling sauce, blends scotch bonnet chillies with tamarind, sweet garlic and aromatic spices. Obsidian uses dried Mexican chillies in oil to create smoky, nutty flavours designed for drizzling and cooking.
Mr Bennison said: “I'm super chuffed to receive three awards at the European Hot Sauce Awards this year.”
“We are incredibly proud of our small batch, handmade sauces and receiving recognition at this level is always special. We’ll be back for the win next year.”
The European Hot Sauce Awards featured more than 200 sauces from producers across Europe. Entries were judged blind by a panel including chefs, critics, sommeliers and chilli specialists, with scoring based on aroma, flavour, creativity, heat profile and finish.
The awards recognise three very different styles of sauce making, with each product drawing inspiration from a separate chilli tradition.
Nathan Austin, Tasting Editor at Republic of Heat, praised Naga Bomb: Ghost Edition for balancing “the immediate hit” of fresh Naga chilli with “the slower deeper register” of fermented Ghost chilli.
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