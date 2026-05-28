A different kind of war is taking place at the beauty spot near Woking where the Martians landed – one against fly-tippers.
And the Horsell Common Preservation Society has urged residents to join their fight amid more upsetting incidents of waste being dumped around the site.
The HCPS has pleaded with residents to take greater care when arranging waste removal with the accompanying picture showing the scale of the latest illegal dump.
The Society had to pay for a skip and commit many hours of staff and volunteer time to clear the site after a large quantity of rubbish was dumped around a track.
There has been a breakthrough as identifying details were discovered during their clean-up, allowing the HCPS to trace its owner and take firm action.
It subsequently emerged the person had paid a contractor a modest fee to remove the waste, but had failed to thoroughly check the contractor’s credentials or ensure that they were licensed to dispose of rubbish legally.
And as a result of that, the waste was unlawfully dumped on the Common to enrage its guardians and users.
The Society says this type of incident is becoming increasingly common and places an unnecessary financial and operational burden on the charity.
“Every hour and every pound spent clearing fly-tipping is time and money that cannot be spent maintaining and protecting Horsell Common for the benefit of the community,” said a spokesperson for the HCPS.
Residents are reminded that householders have a legal responsibility to ensure their waste is disposed of properly. Before hiring anyone to remove rubbish, people should check that the contractor is a registered waste carrier and ask for proper documentation.
The Horsell Common Preservation Society continues to appeal for vigilance from the public in helping to protect the Common from environmental damage and anti-social behaviour.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.