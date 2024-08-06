The town centre will once again be lined with classic, custom and American cars for visitors to browse at their leisure.
The Woking Car Show will be back on Sunday, September 22 from 11am to 4pm. It is the borough’s biggest showcase of locally owned, built and lovingly restored automobiles, and is free to both visitors and exhibitors to attend. The show, which made a welcome return last year, is organised by Terry Fox. A Horsell resident and the proud owner of a 1950 Chevrolet pick-up.
“I’m excited to be bringing local car owners together again for what promises to be another fantastic family day out in Woking,” Terry said.
“We’ve got over 70 new and returning exhibitors signed-up already, bringing everything from Mustangs to McLarens and Borgwards to BSA Super Rockets to the show.
“McLaren will be taking over Mercia Walk for the day, giving Woking residents an opportunity to get a closer look at the automotive models that are manufactured right here on our doorstep.
“We’re expecting another guest appearance from everyone’s favourite Autobot, Bumblebee, and Nova Cinema will be showing car themed films throughout the day.
“There will be lots to see and do on the day so please save the date, and if you want to exhibit your rare or vintage vehicle in front of thousands of visitors, there’s still time to register.”
This year’s sponsors include Woking Borough Council, Seymours Woking (title sponsor), McLaren Automotive, Crane Garden Buildings and DoubleTree by Hilton Woking.