Woking-based travel agency Global Travel Management (GTM) has been named the ‘Best Workplace in Travel’ in a national award scheme.
It marks the first time GTM has entered the award scheme, and is significant because the winners were determined from an employee survey. High levels of satisfaction and well-being among staff were found, highlighting the company's dedication to its team.
GTM managing director Scott Pawley said: "I am delighted that we’ve been recognised for making Global Travel Management a great place to work. When Natalie Pawley and I started the business twenty-seven years ago, we had two equal priorities: keep every customer happy and make GTM a great place to work.
“We’re much more than a business, we’re a family. And, like most families, we’ve worked hard to overcome the rough and enjoy the smooth together. Every member of staff makes GTM a great place to work for every member of staff."