Woking ShopMobility’s 28th pancake race in Jubilee Square raised some £600, including a bucket collection of £147.79.
Twelve teams representing local businesses, shops and organisations defied the rain, running in a relay of four team members.
Victory went to Woking Security, who beat Peritus International, with Specsavers Woking in third.
KC Kitten, from Woking Football Club, came out best of the three mascots, and Rosewood Juniors landed the children’s race.
There was no entry fee but each team raised its own sponsorship.
The fancy dress theme for this year was “Love”, hence the heart motif worn by some of the runners.
Marciano’s supplied the pancakes and the prizes were donated by Squat2fit, Itsu, Nova Cinema, Mokka Bistro, Superbowl, Specsavers Woking, HMV, Hobbycraft and The Entertainer.
Brooklands Radio supplied the PA system and James Pearce from Radio Jackie was the compere.
Woking ShopMobility hires out mobility scooters, power chairs and manual wheelchairs to enable people with short- or long-term mobility challenges to enjoy access to Woking town centre.
It also hires manual wheelchairs and travel scooters to take off site.