Woking & Sam Beare Hospice is proud to be working with Local Hospice Lottery – a weekly lottery set up to provide financial support to hospices across Great Britain.
Playing the Local Hospice Lottery in support of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice gives you a chance to win £2,000 every week – along with 200 other cash prizes. Plus there’s a rollover that can reach £25,000.
As well as having a great chance to win, you will be helping to make a real difference to local families in need of our help, as the Lottery provides regular income we can rely on. It really is win-win!
The hospice provides care to those with complex life-limiting and terminal illnesses across north-west Surrey. As well as caring for patients on the ward, 80% of care takes place in the community in people’s homes. All services are free to those who need it.
You can join the Local Hospice Lottery in support of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice by visiting wsbh.org.uk/lottery.