Woking's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• A3, from 10pm April 5 to 5.30am April 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Ripley Services to Painshill, carriageway and lane closures for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via entry and exit slip road, junction 10.
• A3, from 10pm April 5 to 5.30am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, junction 10, Lane closure for, junction improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.