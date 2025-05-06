Woking's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another four will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm May 5 to 5am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for safety fence repairs.
• A3, from 10pm May 12 to 5.30am May 30, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, Roundabout and all approaches closures for, junction improvement works, diversion via National Highways roads and local authority networks.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.